Patrick Harvie was dismissed from the Scottish government this morning along with his fellow Green MSP Lorna Slater by first minister Humza Yousaf.

Mr Harvie had been in post since 2021 and was instrumental to the government’s plans for private sector rent controls and homelessness prevention duties for landlords, which featured in the Housing Bill published last month.

He had also proposed a Heat in Buildings Bill, which would ban fossil fuel heating in all homes by 2045 and bring in minimum efficiency standards for all homes by 2033 and private landlords by 2028.