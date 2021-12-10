Scottish Budget: £831m affordable housing spend higher than expected but ‘not enough’, say sector bodies

In response to yesterday’s draft Budget, sector figures have welcomed the better-than-expected funding allocation, but have warned more is needed if the government is to meet its development ambitions.

Yesterday Kate Forbes, the Scottish cabinet secretary for finance and the economy, announced that the government will spend £831m on affordable housing in 2022-21, which is the same amount allocated for the current financial year.

The funding represents a £174m increase on the government’s previously published Capital Spending Review commitments.

Callum Chomczuk, national director at the Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland, welcomed the increase in spending against the projected Budget. However, he said the funding “is not yet enough to meet the ambitious target to build 110,000 affordable energy-efficient homes over the next decade”.

In March last year, the Scottish government set a target of delivering 100,000 affordable homes over the next decade as part of its Housing to 2040 strategy.