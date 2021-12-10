Scottish Budget: £831m affordable housing spend higher than expected but ‘not enough’, say sector bodies

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Scottish government has announced that it will spend £831m on affordable housing next year, which maintains spending at the same level as last year but represents a 26% increase on previous projections.
In response to yesterday’s draft Budget, sector figures have welcomed the better-than-expected funding allocation, but have warned more is needed if the government is to meet its development ambitions.
Yesterday Kate Forbes, the Scottish cabinet secretary for finance and the economy, announced that the government will spend £831m on affordable housing in 2022-21, which is the same amount allocated for the current financial year.
The funding represents a £174m increase on the government’s previously published Capital Spending Review commitments.
Callum Chomczuk, national director at the Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland, welcomed the increase in spending against the projected Budget. However, he said the funding “is not yet enough to meet the ambitious target to build 110,000 affordable energy-efficient homes over the next decade”.
In March last year, the Scottish government set a target of delivering 100,000 affordable homes over the next decade as part of its Housing to 2040 strategy.
This target was increased to 110,000 homes after the Scottish National Party (SNP) signed a working agreement with the Scottish Greens in September this year.
“If we are serious about delivering on the vision of Housing to 2040 and keeping rents affordable, then government spending needs to go further and faster and prioritise the building of social housing,” Mr Chomczuk added.
Aaron Hill, director of policy and membership at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, also welcomed the increased investment “in both new and existing homes”.
However, he said housing associations needed “increased investment year on year” to respond to “new long-term pressures, such as rising costs and supply chain issues”.
“Our concern is that, without investment that rises with increasing costs, our members will not be able to play their full part in helping the government to meet its target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes, and decarbonising their existing stock, by 2032.
“We are keen to work with our members and the Scottish government to ensure we can deliver the homes Scotland desperately needs,” he added.
David Bookbinder, director of the Glasgow and West of Scotland Forum of Housing Associations, said the 10-year commitment to housing supply “remains hugely welcome”.
But he warned: “In terms of year-on-year budgets, it’s the forthcoming years which we think will need to see significant additional sums allocated, as completions gather pace and the real cost of meeting new standards and dealing with supply chain problems is counted.”
Ms Forbes said the 2022-23 Budget “focuses on tackling the climate emergency, reducing inequalities and supporting economic recovery”.
It is the first budget the SNP has delivered in its partnership with the Scottish Greens and Ms Forbes said she welcomed the party’s “support” and “constructive challenge”.
Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens and minister for zero-carbon buildings, said: “This Budget delivers on key commitments made in the co-operation agreement between the Scottish government and the Scottish Greens, including making bus travel free to children and young people and doubling the Scottish Child Payment.
“Our plans will also see over £2bn invested in tackling the climate emergency, helping accelerate a just transition to a net-zero economy and laying the foundations for a green economic recovery.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories