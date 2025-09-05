Scottish chief executive joins Sustainability for Housing board

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Sustainability for Housing (SfH) has recruited the chief executive of Link Group to its board.
The SfH, which oversees the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS), has appointed Jon Turner from the second largest housing association in Scotland.
Link was one of the first adopters of the SRS.
Prior to taking the job top at Link in 2019, Mr Turner was group director of treasury at Wheatley Group and worked in the banking sector, including as head of national business solutions at Clydesdale Bank.
His non-executive experience includes chair at Victim Support Scotland and board member at Citizens Advice Scotland.
Mr Turner said: “Housing associations across the UK create enormously positive social, environmental and economic impacts in their communities, and how we articulate and evidence this impact is increasingly important.
“A huge amount of progress has been made over the last few years in terms of developing clear and reliable information to inform decision-making, as well as wider stakeholder engagement.
“As we look to the future, I have no doubt the trends that emerge will clearly evidence how seriously the sector takes its sustainability responsibilities and support the ongoing critical investment in our homes and communities that is so desperately needed.”
The SfH said Mr Turner’s appointment marks a significant milestone in growing the influence of the SRS in Scotland and promoting the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting across the country’s social housing sector.
It also highlights the body’s commitment to establishing an ESG housing framework across the UK and follows the recent news of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive adopting the SRS.
Mr Turner replaces Julie McDowell, chair of Blackwood, who stepped down from the SfH board earlier this year.
She said: “I was pleased to serve on the SRS board from the time it was established to support the evolution of the criteria and the growth in adopters, particularly in Scotland.
“Jon is a great addition to the board, and I am sure he will continue to ensure that the SRS is a useful tool for both large and small housing associations.”
The SRS has now amassed 173 adopters, including 135 housing providers, of which 20 are from Scotland. The standard has also been adopted by 38 banks and investors, representing the vast majority of the sector’s £130bn of private finance.
Piers Williamson, who became chair of the SfH in October 2024, said: “We are delighted to welcome someone of Jon’s pedigree to the board of SfH.
“Jon will bring a unique perspective to the board through his experience, insights and connections – all of which will be crucial to the evolution of the standard and SfH’s strategic direction, the future of sustainability in housing and engagement with housing providers and other key stakeholders across the Scottish housing sector.
“I’d also like to say a huge thank you to Julie on behalf of the board. It has been a pleasure working with Julie and her expertise has been invaluable to the development of the SRS in Scotland.”
This latest appointment comes after the body hired data company Housemark to take its ESG reporting “to the next level” by creating a centralised portal.
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