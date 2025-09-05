Scottish chief executive joins Sustainability for Housing board

Mr Turner replaces Julie McDowell, chair of Blackwood, who stepped down from the SfH board earlier this year.

She said: “I was pleased to serve on the SRS board from the time it was established to support the evolution of the criteria and the growth in adopters, particularly in Scotland.

“Jon is a great addition to the board, and I am sure he will continue to ensure that the SRS is a useful tool for both large and small housing associations.”

The SRS has now amassed 173 adopters, including 135 housing providers, of which 20 are from Scotland. The standard has also been adopted by 38 banks and investors, representing the vast majority of the sector’s £130bn of private finance.

Piers Williamson, who became chair of the SfH in October 2024, said: “We are delighted to welcome someone of Jon’s pedigree to the board of SfH.

“Jon will bring a unique perspective to the board through his experience, insights and connections – all of which will be crucial to the evolution of the standard and SfH’s strategic direction, the future of sustainability in housing and engagement with housing providers and other key stakeholders across the Scottish housing sector.

“I’d also like to say a huge thank you to Julie on behalf of the board. It has been a pleasure working with Julie and her expertise has been invaluable to the development of the SRS in Scotland.”

This latest appointment comes after the body hired data company Housemark to take its ESG reporting “to the next level” by creating a centralised portal.