Scottish council agrees 3% rent increase after tenant consultation 

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A council in Scotland plans to introduce a 3% rent increase after a majority of tenants backed the lowest of three options presented to them.
Dundee Council tenants took part in the annual rent consultation and opted for a 3% rise, which is equal to an average increase of £2.41 per week and capped at £3.
Almost 20% of the tenants responded to a survey that ran from 1 November to 23 December last year.
It was the lowest of three options presented during the eight-week consultation, where an overwhelming 71% of the 2,149 respondents decided on the increase.
Registered tenants organisations were also consulted as part of the process. The Dundee Federation of Tenants Associations settled on the 3% increase based on their overriding concern about affordability, balanced with the minimum increase possible to retain current service level standards.
The council said that alongside maintaining current service levels, a 3% rent increase will continue to reduce the number of households in fuel poverty in Dundee, allow for investment in existing housing stock and building new affordable housing and on-going environmental improvements.
Following this outcome, a report will be presented to the council’s policy and resources committee on Monday 23 January, which will be asked to approve the change, and come into effect from 3 April.
Heather Anderson, convener of the neighbourhood services committee at Dundee Council, said: “By giving tenants three options, we were able to offer them a balanced choice between services remaining at the same high standard that they currently have, or giving the council additional resources to spend more on energy efficiency measures and increasing the supply of social housing.”
She added: “We have now installed external wall insulation at more than 5,220 properties across the city, built more than 110 new homes for social rent since 2011, and invested nearly £2m making significant upgrades to almost every aspect of our sheltered housing provision over the same time period.
“I am pleased that we were able to give this type of useful information to our tenants about what we can do to invest in their homes and future house building with each level of proposed increase.
“We are acutely aware of the financial pressures people are under right now and we are doing all we can to support people through these tough times.”
It appears to be the first increase reported by a council after the Scottish government announced in December that it is not planning to impose any rent restrictions on social landlords for the next financial year.
An agreement reached between the government and the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations just before Christmas means its members will continue to keep rents affordable but will not face a rent freeze or any restriction from 1 April.
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