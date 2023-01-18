Scottish council agrees 3% rent increase after tenant consultation 

Dundee Council tenants took part in the annual rent consultation and opted for a 3% rise, which is equal to an average increase of £2.41 per week and capped at £3.

Almost 20% of the tenants responded to a survey that ran from 1 November to 23 December last year.

It was the lowest of three options presented during the eight-week consultation, where an overwhelming 71% of the 2,149 respondents decided on the increase.

Registered tenants organisations were also consulted as part of the process. The Dundee Federation of Tenants Associations settled on the 3% increase based on their overriding concern about affordability, balanced with the minimum increase possible to retain current service level standards.