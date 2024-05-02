Scottish council and house builder sign £10m affordable housing contract

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A Scottish council and house builder have signed a £10m contract for the delivery of affordable housing.
Springfield Properties announced the £10.1m deal with Moray Council in a release on Wednesday.
Springfield, which is Scotland’s only listed house builder, will sell the land to Moray Council in the current financial year.
The design and build phase, which accounts for the “vast majority” of the contract’s value, will be delivered over the next 18 months, the builder said.
A report from 2023 in The Press & Journal said the project would comprise 360 affordable homes, mainly within developments on South Street in Elgin and the Dallas Dhu masterplan on Altyre Estate, near Forres.
The development is being funded by Moray Council and the Scottish government.
It is part of the Moray Growth Deal, an agreement signed in 2021 to boost economic growth in the region, including via a project to deliver hundreds of affordable homes.
The Scottish and UK governments have each pledged £32.5m towards the growth deal, while regional partners across the public and third sector are also contributing £35.8m.
Other projects to be developed as part of the deal include a business start-up hub in Elgin town centre, as well as a manufacturing centre.
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, said Moray Council is “a long-standing partner” of Springfield.
He continued: “As part of the Moray Growth Deal, it reflects the importance of housing delivery to driving economic growth – and the recognition of this importance by the council and Scottish government.
“With our strong land holding across the region and established relationships, we are well placed to be awarded further contracts under this project to provide much-needed homes.”
Earlier this year, Moray-based Springfield announced it had made a return to the affordable housing market by agreeing a £15m deal with developer Highland Housing Alliance.
The builder has also made efforts to sell land in order to reduce its debt.
In February, it agreed the sale of an 85-home site for £8.7m, adding it was also in “advanced negotiations” over more land sales. The group has sold £18m worth of land since October 2023.
In its last last full-year results to the end of May 2023, Springfield reported that its net debt had jumped 78% to £67.7m.
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