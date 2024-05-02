Scottish council and house builder sign £10m affordable housing contract

A Scottish council and house builder have signed a £10m contract for the delivery of affordable housing #UKhousing

The design and build phase, which accounts for the “vast majority” of the contract’s value, will be delivered over the next 18 months, the builder said.

Springfield, which is Scotland’s only listed house builder, will sell the land to Moray Council in the current financial year.

Springfield Properties announced the £10.1m deal with Moray Council in a release on Wednesday.

A report from 2023 in The Press & Journal said the project would comprise 360 affordable homes, mainly within developments on South Street in Elgin and the Dallas Dhu masterplan on Altyre Estate, near Forres.

The development is being funded by Moray Council and the Scottish government.

It is part of the Moray Growth Deal, an agreement signed in 2021 to boost economic growth in the region, including via a project to deliver hundreds of affordable homes.

The Scottish and UK governments have each pledged £32.5m towards the growth deal, while regional partners across the public and third sector are also contributing £35.8m.

Other projects to be developed as part of the deal include a business start-up hub in Elgin town centre, as well as a manufacturing centre.

Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, said Moray Council is “a long-standing partner” of Springfield.