The City of Edinburgh Council could scrap plans to retrofit two social housing blocks after costs soared by more than £30m in less than a year #UKhousing

Scottish council could scrap retrofit scheme after costs soar by over £30m in one year #UKhousing

This was “due to the unattractiveness of the work, inherent design risk, insurance and design warranty requirements and the availability of ‘easier’ more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the market”, according to the report set to go before councillors next week.

Officials said that while there were some changes in scope that affected the price, the main shifts were “largely a result of sub-contractors raising their prices”.

The projected cost of upgrading 1950s blocks Oxcars Court and Inchmickery Court rose from £51.4m to £86m between June 2024 and March 2025, according to a new report.

Council officers concluded that of two potential retrofit options, neither is viable. They also said it is not viable to continue maintaining the flats.

Instead, officers back bulldozing the towers for a new build redevelopment and will formally recommend this at a meeting in December 2025.

Together, the buildings have 150 flats and 119 tenants, although 50 residents have already moved out and 68 could leave next year.

It comes as Edinburgh Council plans to upgrade more than 40 multi-storey blocks of flats to meet the latest energy efficiency requirements. The Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing requires social homes to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band B or “as energy-efficient as practically possible”.

The Scottish government is reviewing the standard to bring it in line with the UK government’s net zero targets, with interim guidance in place for landlords until a new one is established.

Edinburgh Council said it had prioritised Oxcars Court and Inchmickery Court for an “advanced retrofit”, meaning the blocks would have been brought up to EPC Band B, because a number of flats were uninhabitable due to issues linked to damp and mould, leaks and service failures.

But, as the report for the meeting makes clear, the project was hit by problems almost from the start.