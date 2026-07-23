Scottish council housing manager elected new CIH vice president

Gavin Smith, a housing service manager at Fife Council with a “passion for homelessness prevention”, has been elected as the next vice president of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH).
The former chair of CIH Scotland beat candidates including Katrina Henshaw, Lee Buss-Blair, Nic Bliss and Richard Kennedy in a five-week contest that ended this month.
He will step into the role at the organisation’s annual general meeting (AGM) in October 2026 and become president for 12 months following the 2027 AGM.
In his campaign statement, Mr Smith said his experiences at a large council, on the board of a community-based housing association and previous CIH governance has given him “extensive housing insight”.
He added: “My passion for homelessness prevention and the changes I’ve influenced within Fife and nationally is based on a strong personal commitment to enhancing the way housing and connected systems improve outcomes and the places we live.”
In his role at Fife Council, Mr Smith has responsibility for homelessness services, housing access and service commissioning arrangements.
In 2020 the authority rolled out a Housing First service, which provides permanent homes as well as support to people experiencing homelessness who have complex needs.
Mr Smith’s manifesto also stressed his work at the heart of both a “local and national housing emergency”. Both Fife and Scotland as a whole have declared these in the last two years due to a severe shortage of affordable homes and pressure on homelessness services.
“If elected, I will approach the role with integrity and commitment, grasping the opportunity to build the professional network and raise the profile of the housing sector,” Mr Smith pledged.
“I believe we need to work with, but also challenge, government and other bodies and make building better communities a focal point, using the credibility of our profession to generate a collective commitment to improve lives.”
Following his election victory, Mr Smith said: “I’m honoured to be elected vice president by CIH members, and I want to thank everyone who supported me in public and in private, voted for me and those who took part in what was a close election.
“Housing matters because it shapes people’s lives and the strength of our communities, and I’m proud to have spent my career working to improve services for those who need them most.
“I’m looking forward to working with Evie Copland throughout her presidency and the wider CIH team to champion our profession, support our members and raise the profile of housing as the vital, skilled work that it is.”
Gavin Smart, CIH chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to announce Gavin as the vice president-elect of the Chartered Institute of Housing.
“He brings with him a huge amount of passion and experience across the housing sector, and together, he and Evie Copland will make an excellent presidential team.”
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