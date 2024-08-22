Scottish council reveals plan to demolish 500 RAAC-affected homes

Around 500 homes in Aberdeen with potentially dangerous concrete will be demolished and rebuilt at a cost of at least £150m, the city’s council has said #UKhousing

The council identified the problem last year during a review of its 22,000 properties following widespread concern over the safety of RAAC, which was used between the 1950s and 1990s.

Aberdeen City councillors agreed the plan yesterday, after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found in the roof panels of 366 council homes and 138 private properties in the Balnagask area.

Problems around RAAC, which is weaker than standard concrete and more prone to collapse because of its ‘bubbly’ construction, led to around 100 schools in England being either partially or fully closed last summer.

For the Aberdeen homes, replacing roofs was considered among a number of alternative solutions, but the council said demolition was the “quickest and most cost-effective” answer.

Miranda Radley, convener of the council’s communities, housing and public protection committee, said: “This is one of the hardest decisions the council has taken. We recognise the impact this will have on residents, many having lived in their homes for many years.

“The absolute priority has to be their safety.”