Scottish council suspects RAAC concrete used in 500 homes

Potentially dangerous concrete is suspected to have been used in hundreds of homes on an estate in the Scottish city of Aberdeen, according to the council #UKHousing

More than 100 English schools have recently either partially or fully closed due to fears over the risks of RAAC, which is weaker than standard concrete and more prone to collapse because of its “bubbly” construction.

Aberdeen identified the material on the 1960s estate during a city-wide review of its 22,000 properties following growing concern over the safety of the concrete, a lightweight building material used between the 1950s and 1990s.

The local authority has written to residents of 500 properties on the Balnagask Estate in the south-east of the city, to explain that reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was “likely to have been used” when the estate was built.

It has also been found in 30 Scottish schools, and after a desktop survey of its estate, in February NHS Scotland issued a safety action notice warning that RAAC could be present in more than 250 of its buildings.

Aberdeen City Council picked up on the presence of the material in Balnagask using desktop studies, and the council said it will now conduct visits to all the properties to confirm if RAAC is definitely present.

If it is found, the authority will then conduct further detailed inspections to determine its condition, original construction detail and other relevant technical assessments. An action plan will then be drawn up with residents.

A council spokesperson said: “More than 22,000 council homes in Aberdeen are currently being reviewed for the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, a lightweight building material used between the 1950s and 1990s.

“Although Aberdeen City Council is not expected to have many homes built with RAAC, the council is already working with independent structural engineers to inspect council properties to determine if RAAC is present and whether further investigations are needed.”

“Work to date has established that RAAC is likely to have been used in around 500 properties in Balnagask. Today the council has written to these residents and owners on the next steps.”