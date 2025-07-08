Scottish council to close six sheltered housing schemes

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A council in Scotland has voted to close a cluster of sheltered housing schemes in a bid to save costs.
Aberdeenshire Council made the decision on Friday 4 July to shut six complexes and move eight others to a new model with fewer support services.
Of the 17 sheltered housing complexes considered for closure – a third of the total operated by the council – three will continue in their current form.
The decision will save the council £15m in capital costs over the next decade and £1m per year in its revenue budget, according to meeting papers.
It follows a review of the council’s sheltered housing that launched in 2023 which warned that without any changes, the service would make a loss of £135m over the next 30 years.
The review added that sheltered housing faces a range of challenges including reduced demand, higher costs due to new standards and a lack of funding, as well as a responsibility by the council’s housing service to ensure value for money.
At the meeting on Friday, councillors voted for the changes despite hearing pleas from the public to reject the plans, including three petitions calling for the schemes to stay open.
Anne Stirling, co-leader of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “The decisions that have been reached have been the result of a significant amount of consideration, driven by detailed engagement with tenants, their families and wider communities, but this does not mark the end of conversations that will happen locally.
“I would like to thank all those who came to speak before the committee to share their open and frank views about the review and its impact, and would add my personal apologies for any stress or anxiety that’s been caused by this process as that was not the intention.”
Ms Stirling also assured tenants that no changes will be taking place in the short term and that it would take a “person-centred approach” around any changes for individuals.
According to meeting papers, the eight sheltered housing schemes moving to the new “enhanced” model will keep their levels of staffing and services, but will not receive any expensive future repairs such as retrofitting sprinkler systems or replacing lifts.
These complexes would also prioritise adults aged over 55 who do not need full sheltered housing support and would have fewer services resulting in lower charges.
Tenants of schemes that are closing will receive a grant of up to £2,570 per household and be able to choose the type and location of their new home.
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