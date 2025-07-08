Scottish council to close six sheltered housing schemes

Anne Stirling, co-leader of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “The decisions that have been reached have been the result of a significant amount of consideration, driven by detailed engagement with tenants, their families and wider communities, but this does not mark the end of conversations that will happen locally.

“I would like to thank all those who came to speak before the committee to share their open and frank views about the review and its impact, and would add my personal apologies for any stress or anxiety that’s been caused by this process as that was not the intention.”

Ms Stirling also assured tenants that no changes will be taking place in the short term and that it would take a “person-centred approach” around any changes for individuals.

According to meeting papers, the eight sheltered housing schemes moving to the new “enhanced” model will keep their levels of staffing and services, but will not receive any expensive future repairs such as retrofitting sprinkler systems or replacing lifts.

These complexes would also prioritise adults aged over 55 who do not need full sheltered housing support and would have fewer services resulting in lower charges.

Tenants of schemes that are closing will receive a grant of up to £2,570 per household and be able to choose the type and location of their new home.