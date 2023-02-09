Scottish council to invest nearly £158m in housing over five years

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West Lothian Council is planning to invest nearly £158m in its existing stock and building new homes over the next five years.
According to the council’s Housing Capital Investment Programme for 2023-24 to 2027-28, which it approved this week, it has set aside £27m for new homes and more than £100m on planned programmes, upgrades and refurbishments.
The document states that “significant resources” will continue to be invested in the creation and acquisition of new homes.
“This includes the continuation of approved projects which will deliver 240 new houses over the five-year period and a further 140 new houses from budgeted resources of £27.2m factored into the investment programme.
“This will deliver an overall total of 380 new houses, including both new build and open market acquisition additions, over the five-year period and the council will continue to support applications that meet required criteria under the Scottish Government Mortgage to Rent Scheme,” it says.
A total of £582,000 of major refurbishment works are planned over the five-year period, while more than £30m has been set aside for major upgrades to homes.
Nearly £43m has been allocated to the council’s planned investment programmes, including kitchens and bathroom replacements, window and door refurbishments, painting and fencing programmes.
“These works are of preventative maintenance in nature, and are prioritised based on condition. It is recognised that increasing legislative standards relating to insulation and energy efficiency of housing stock, in tandem with modern day lifestyles can create challenges relating to air quality and ventilation.
“As such, planned programmes contain air quality and ventilation in addition to the energy efficiency measures included within statutory compliance works,” the document reads.
Nearly £54m will be invested to ensure council homes continue to meet the Scottish Housing Quality Standard.
Works include projects to deliver energy efficiency measures, central heating replacements, aids and adaptations, electrical testing and repair, external wall insulation upgrades and asbestos management projects.
Planned work, to the value of £1.5m, will continue on general environmental improvements and external upgrading, including tenant-led street improvement projects.
The council document reads: “The proposed programme will see continued investment to increase housing supply, while external upgrading will continue in areas identified with greatest need and an increasing emphasis will be placed on the new requirements of the Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing (EESSH2).”
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