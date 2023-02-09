Scottish council to invest nearly £158m in housing over five years

West Lothian Council is planning to invest nearly £158m in its existing stock and building new homes over the next five years #UKhousing

The document states that “significant resources” will continue to be invested in the creation and acquisition of new homes.

According to the council’s Housing Capital Investment Programme for 2023-24 to 2027-28, which it approved this week, it has set aside £27m for new homes and more than £100m on planned programmes, upgrades and refurbishments.

“This includes the continuation of approved projects which will deliver 240 new houses over the five-year period and a further 140 new houses from budgeted resources of £27.2m factored into the investment programme.

“This will deliver an overall total of 380 new houses, including both new build and open market acquisition additions, over the five-year period and the council will continue to support applications that meet required criteria under the Scottish Government Mortgage to Rent Scheme,” it says.

A total of £582,000 of major refurbishment works are planned over the five-year period, while more than £30m has been set aside for major upgrades to homes.

Nearly £43m has been allocated to the council’s planned investment programmes, including kitchens and bathroom replacements, window and door refurbishments, painting and fencing programmes.