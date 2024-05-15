Scottish council to pause affordable housing approvals after ‘shocking’ funding cut

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City of Edinburgh Council is set to pause grant-funded affordable housing developments for the rest of the year, due to the Scottish government’s “shocking” funding cut.
A report given to the council’s housing committee this week warned that the local authority was “unlikely to be able to approve any new grant-funded affordable homes this year, and there is uncertainty about potential commitments next year”.
The report noted that the Scottish government’s recent £196m cut to its housebuilding budget had left the council £11m worse off.
Jane Meagher, housing convenor at the City of Edinburgh Council, told Inside Housing the “shocking” cut to the Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP) budget was “a real hammer blow” to the local authority’s building plans.
Last year, Edinburgh was able to hoover up £10m that had been allocated to other local authorities’ housing budgets but went unspent. Now, Ms Meagher said, “it strikes me as highly unlikely, given that the affordable housing supply budget has been cut by £200m, that other authorities are going to have any spare pennies in the coffer that can come our way”.
In February, the Scottish government approved a cut in its AHSP of 26% for 2024-25. This amounted to £196m less than what was handed out in 2023-24, and came when new-home starts by housing associations in Scotland were already the lowest they have been since 1988.
“We are looking at as many alternatives as we can,” said Ms Meagher. The City of Edinburgh’s housing emergency action plan promises to consider joint ventures and different funding models so that it relies less on government grant funding. “But that’s going to take time to work through and produce results,” she said.
The council still receives income from its Housing Revenue Account and the borrowing it can do because of that, she said. “But unless we have a Scottish government budget to help support that, then we’re in extremely difficult circumstances.”
Ms Meagher said the cost of building an affordable home in Edinburgh had almost doubled, from £157,000 in 2020 to around £300,000. Therefore, the grant-funded element has reduced from 46% of the cost of each new home, to 30%.
“In the past, the grant-funded element would have helped us, at least in part, to be able to build,” she said. “But that bit of carpet has been whipped away from under our feet.”
New social rent homes are still a priority for the council, even with the cut in grant funding. “For every social rented home that’s advertised in the city, we get round about 200 bids,” she said.
“Any civilised country should be able to provide the basic needs of its residents, and housing is one. If we can’t achieve that, then we’re failing. We’re absolutely failing,” she said.
Shelter Scotland said it would be “shameful” if no new social homes were approved in Edinburgh in the coming year.
Alison Watson, the charity’s director, said: “This is a direct, and entirely foreseeable, result of the Scottish government’s decision to slash the housing budget.
“Scotland’s housing emergency is at its most acute in Edinburgh: almost 3,000 children in the city without a home, record numbers stuck in temporary accommodation, and local homelessness services stretched beyond breaking point.
“For no new social homes to be approved in Edinburgh in the coming year would be shameful. We should be accelerating the delivery of social housing, not slamming the breaks on.”
Scottish housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Scotland has led the UK in housing by delivering more than 128,000 affordable homes since 2007. We are investing nearly £600m in affordable housing this financial year, the majority of which will be for social rent.
“We remain focused on delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, and to support that, we have brought forward a review to this year.
“The UK government failed to inflation-proof their capital budget, and this has resulted in nearly a 10% real-terms cut in our UK capital funding between 2023-24 and 2027-28. Likewise, our financial transactions budget – key to delivering affordable housing – has been cut by 62%.
“We recognise the City of Edinburgh Council’s strong track record in the delivery of affordable homes and we continue to work very closely with them to maximise affordable housing.
“In the first three years of this parliament, the Scottish government’s investment in affordable housing in Edinburgh has totalled £160m.”
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