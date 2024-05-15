Scottish council to pause affordable housing approvals after ‘shocking’ funding cut

Ms Meagher said the cost of building an affordable home in Edinburgh had almost doubled, from £157,000 in 2020 to around £300,000. Therefore, the grant-funded element has reduced from 46% of the cost of each new home, to 30%.

“In the past, the grant-funded element would have helped us, at least in part, to be able to build,” she said. “But that bit of carpet has been whipped away from under our feet.”

New social rent homes are still a priority for the council, even with the cut in grant funding. “For every social rented home that’s advertised in the city, we get round about 200 bids,” she said.

“Any civilised country should be able to provide the basic needs of its residents, and housing is one. If we can’t achieve that, then we’re failing. We’re absolutely failing,” she said.

Shelter Scotland said it would be “shameful” if no new social homes were approved in Edinburgh in the coming year.

Alison Watson, the charity’s director, said: “This is a direct, and entirely foreseeable, result of the Scottish government’s decision to slash the housing budget.

“Scotland’s housing emergency is at its most acute in Edinburgh: almost 3,000 children in the city without a home, record numbers stuck in temporary accommodation, and local homelessness services stretched beyond breaking point.

“For no new social homes to be approved in Edinburgh in the coming year would be shameful. We should be accelerating the delivery of social housing, not slamming the breaks on.”

Scottish housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Scotland has led the UK in housing by delivering more than 128,000 affordable homes since 2007. We are investing nearly £600m in affordable housing this financial year, the majority of which will be for social rent.

“We remain focused on delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, and to support that, we have brought forward a review to this year.

“The UK government failed to inflation-proof their capital budget, and this has resulted in nearly a 10% real-terms cut in our UK capital funding between 2023-24 and 2027-28. Likewise, our financial transactions budget – key to delivering affordable housing – has been cut by 62%.

“We recognise the City of Edinburgh Council’s strong track record in the delivery of affordable homes and we continue to work very closely with them to maximise affordable housing.

“In the first three years of this parliament, the Scottish government’s investment in affordable housing in Edinburgh has totalled £160m.”