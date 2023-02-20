Scottish council unveils 2.9% annual rent increase

Councillors signed off the move at a special meeting last week, following a consultation with tenants.

All Scottish local authorities have a statutory duty to consult with tenants before any potential rent hike.

Stirling Council, which operates around 6,000 homes, ran its consultation in December, with increases of 2.9%, 3.1% and 3.3% as options. Nearly seven out of 10 (69%) tenants supported a 2.9% increase, the authority said.

The average rent will increase by £2.26 per week, from £77.59 in the current financial year to £79.85.