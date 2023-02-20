Scottish council unveils 2.9% annual rent increase

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Stirling Council has approved plans to raise its annual rents by 2.9%.
Councillors signed off the move at a special meeting last week, following a consultation with tenants.
All Scottish local authorities have a statutory duty to consult with tenants before any potential rent hike.
Stirling Council, which operates around 6,000 homes, ran its consultation in December, with increases of 2.9%, 3.1% and 3.3% as options. Nearly seven out of 10 (69%) tenants supported a 2.9% increase, the authority said.
The average rent will increase by £2.26 per week, from £77.59 in the current financial year to £79.85.
The increase will raise an extra £656,000 to “meet pressures on staffing and inflation costs and support continued investment in new homes and maintaining older homes”, the council said.
In total, Stirling Council plans to invest around £18m in housing in the 2023/24 financial year. This will include £8m on new homes, £7.5m on upgrading stock and £1.5m on solar panels and battery storage.
Last September, the Scottish government announced an emergency rent freeze and eviction ban, lasting until March 2023.
However, the administration said in December it was not planning to impose any rent restrictions on social landlords for the next financial year, following an agreement with the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations.
Dundee Council is introducing a 3% increase for the next financial year, it announced last month.
In England, social housing landlords face a new cap of 7% on rent increases, with the majority expected to introduced the full increase, according to Inside Housing research.
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