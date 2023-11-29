Scottish councils struggling to meet homelessness duties, regulator warned

In their annual assurance statements submitted to the SHR, landlords said they had not always been able to provide temporary accommodation when required or meet the requirements of the Unsuitable Accommodation Order.

Under this rule, which came into force in October 2021, the maximum number of days that local authorities can use bed and breakfast-type accommodation for any homeless person is seven days.

Glasgow City Council told the SHR it “faces considerable challenges in complying with the order”.

On 27 October 2023, there were 683 households in homelessness accommodation that breached the order in the city, the council said.