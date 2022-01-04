Scottish councils to get extra £16m for ‘rapid rehousing’ of homeless people

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Scottish councils are being allocated an extra £16m to continue the country’s rapid rehousing initiative, which aims to cut the amount of time that homeless people spend in temporary accommodation.
Under the Scottish administration’s Rapid Rehousing Transitions Plans, local authorities have introduced five-year schemes to help people facing homelessness find permanent housing quicker.
Announced today, the new £16m funding will see £8m awarded in 2022/23 and a further £8m in 2023/24. The package includes £6.5m for the Housing First pathfinder initiative, which helps people with multiple and complex needs.
This brings the total spending on rapid rehousing to £53.5m, according to the government.
Scottish housing secretary Shona Robison said: “Rapid rehousing is based around the idea that most people need a settled home, and this new funding will help councils progress their Rapid Rehousing Transition Plans to move people as quickly as possible into appropriate settled accommodation.”
Today’s announcement comes after the Scottish government launched a consultation last month on plans for new legal duties on public bodies to help prevent homelessness.
The proposals include social landlords being given a legally binding duty to mitigate the risk of tenants losing their homes.
Official figures for Scotland published last month showed that an estimated 256 people died while being homeless in 2020 – a rise of nearly a fifth on the previous year.
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