Scottish councils to get extra £16m for ‘rapid rehousing’ of homeless people

Under the Scottish administration’s Rapid Rehousing Transitions Plans, local authorities have introduced five-year schemes to help people facing homelessness find permanent housing quicker.

Announced today, the new £16m funding will see £8m awarded in 2022/23 and a further £8m in 2023/24. The package includes £6.5m for the Housing First pathfinder initiative, which helps people with multiple and complex needs.

This brings the total spending on rapid rehousing to £53.5m, according to the government.