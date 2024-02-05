Scottish developers sought for government-backed MMC initiative

Construction is being led by Glasgow contractor CCG on behalf of City of Edinburgh Council. The scheme is due for occupation in summer 2024.

The first pilot in Granton will consist of 75 MMC homes with low-carbon heating, which will be monitored during construction and once occupied by Edinburgh Napier University.

It is running three pilot projects which combine research and development with design, manufacturing and procurement across Edinburgh and South East Scotland. Offsite manufacturing and low-carbon heating systems are common themes across the pilot projects.

The Edinburgh Home Demonstrator (EHD) is a collaboration between the government, academia and the private sector to build 11,000 affordable homes in five years using MMC.

The data will be used to understand the energy demand of electric heating and the gap in performance between buildings as designed and as built.

A second pilot in Greendykes will consist of 140 homes, with a focus on improving house and flat types for MMC systems and testing performance standards. It is being delivered by Urban Union for Robertson Partnership Homes on behalf of City of Edinburgh Council, and is currently at the end of the pre-construction phase.

The third pilot covers thousands of homes over multiple sites and includes a feasibility commission, which aims to de-risk MMC projects and embed regional design standards. This pilot is currently in the procurement phase for pre-construction works.

The focus of the EHD is on “leveraging the lessons learned” through the pilot projects to “streamline the delivery” of affordable homes in the region, according to the research centre Built Environment Smarter Transition (BEST), one of the partners involved in the project.

Both public and private sector house builders are encouraged to join the programme, BEST said, where they will be able to access resources and expertise to help them drive economies of scale around MMC products and site procurement.

The full list of partners involved in the EHD is the Scottish government, Scottish Futures Trust, Offsite Solutions Scotland, Edinburgh Napier University, the University of Edinburgh, the City of Edinburgh Council, and BEST.