Scottish Federation of Housing Associations appoints new chief executive

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The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has announced its new chief executive.
Richard Meade will join the SFHA in the top job and succeed Sally Thomas on 8 September.
In March, the outgoing head revealed she would step down after eight years of leading the national trade body.
Mr Meade brings more than 20 years of experience across a number of third-sector organisations. He joins from Carers UK, the non-profit where he is director of devolved nations. Previously, he was the head of policy and public affairs at end-of-life charity Marie Curie, where he led a number of award-winning campaigns.
Ms Thomas leaves behind an impressive legacy at SHFA. During her tenure, she was credited with “achieving a significant increase in members and is now close to 100% sector membership”, and led a number of high-profile initiatives.
These included co-chairing the Scottish government’s Zero Emission Social Housing Taskforce and chairing the Social Housing Resilience Group during the coronavirus pandemic.
She also co-chaired the government’s Social Renewal Advisory Board and participated in the Housing to 2040 Strategic Board, Homelessness Prevention and Strategy Group, and the stewarding group of Scotland’s Climate Assembly.
Ms Thomas said she was leaving to “free up time and space for all the other aspects of [my] life”.
Mr Meade said: “I’m thrilled to join SFHA, and look forward to building on the excellent work Sally Thomas has delivered during her time leading Scotland’s housing association and co-operative movement.
“The importance of a safe, warm and affordable home has cut across every sector I’ve represented. A good home is the bedrock for everything else.
“Yet the need for those homes has never been greater, so I know there are real challenges ahead. Working alongside our housing associations, I know that we can face those challenges and build a fairer future for all.”
The SHFA, which represents social landlords throughout the nation, celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.
Douglas Mackie, chair of the SFHA, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Richard, who has demonstrated truly outstanding expertise in influencing public policy in Scotland.
“As SFHA looks towards an exciting new chapter, I know Richard will be at the forefront of ensuring we push for bold change on behalf of our members and tenants.”
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