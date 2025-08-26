Scottish Federation of Housing Associations appoints new chief executive

Richard Meade will join the SFHA in the top job and succeed Sally Thomas on 8 September.

In March, the outgoing head revealed she would step down after eight years of leading the national trade body.

Mr Meade brings more than 20 years of experience across a number of third-sector organisations. He joins from Carers UK, the non-profit where he is director of devolved nations. Previously, he was the head of policy and public affairs at end-of-life charity Marie Curie, where he led a number of award-winning campaigns.