Scottish first minister calls for multi-year housing settlement and for LHA rates to be unfrozen

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John Swinney, the first minister of Scotland, has called on the UK government to do more to support his nation’s housing sector in tomorrow’s Spending Review.
Mr Swinney set out his vision for the future of Scotland’s housing sector in a speech at the Scottish Federation of Housing Association’s (SFHA) annual conference in Glasgow earlier today.
Ahead of his speech, he said: “Scotland faces a housing crisis, which is why we are investing £768m in affordable housing in 2025-26, the majority of which will be for social rent.
“This includes up to £40m for acquisitions, to help reduce the number of homeless households, especially with children, in temporary accommodation.”
The Scottish government restored its affordable housebuilding programme to £768m for 2025-26, after it was cut by a quarter in 2024.
Housing associations had blamed underfunding for a fall in social home completions in the same year.
Mr Swinney added: “We are keenly aware of the benefits of providing multi-year spending plans to our partners, and want to prove this stability across the public sector.
“We continue to call on the UK government to provide multi-year funding for housing, to give developers and third-sector organisations long-term certainty.
“The UK government must also commit to unfreezing Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates. These rates set the amount that private renters receive to help with rent.
“Increasing these rates can be a key lever that can help protect tenants. Repegging these rates to the 30th percentile of local rents would mean greater security for many households across Scotland.”
The call to reset LHA rates is shared with many across the sector. A report commissioned by the Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland found the LHA freeze, combined with rent rises, had left 92% of homes out of reach for people claiming the benefit.
Where LHA does not cover people’s rent, this has led to a 4.5% rise in the number of households in Scotland seeking support from a fund designed to help people at risk of hardship and struggling to meet housing costs.
Also at the SFHA conference today, the first minister expressed his support for a preventive and holistic approach to tackling homelessness.
The Scottish government has already pledged to invest £4m in homelessness-prevention pilots this year. At the same time, a new cash payments scheme that aims to prevent homelessness will be rolled out over the next year.
Prior to its conference, the SFHA, Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland and charity Shelter Scotland commissioned research on the country’s affordable housing need over the length of the next parliamentary term, from 2026 to 2031.
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