Scottish first minister calls for multi-year housing settlement and for LHA rates to be unfrozen

Mr Swinney set out his vision for the future of Scotland’s housing sector in a speech at the Scottish Federation of Housing Association’s (SFHA) annual conference in Glasgow earlier today.

Ahead of his speech, he said: “Scotland faces a housing crisis, which is why we are investing £768m in affordable housing in 2025-26, the majority of which will be for social rent.

“This includes up to £40m for acquisitions, to help reduce the number of homeless households, especially with children, in temporary accommodation.”