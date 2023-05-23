Scottish first minister threatens developers with new cladding laws

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Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf has said he will use legislation “if necessary” to ensure developers remediate high-rise buildings with dangerous cladding.
The first minister stressed that “we are trying to take a collaborative approach with developers”, but warned that “we will use all the powers we have… if necessary we will use legislation too, to ensure developers do the right thing”.
Mr Yousaf was asked by MSP Kaukab Stewart to provide an update on the work of the Scottish government to address potentially dangerous cladding on residential properties at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday 18 May.
Last year the government announced that it had reached an agreement with developers to assess and, if necessary, remediate 105 buildings.
Mr Yousaf said each building would go through a “comprehensive technical assessment”.
He added: “While we expect the majority will be safe, if that assessment does identify an immediate fire risk then we will act without delay.”
As the assessments are completed, Mr Yousaf said, “we will agree plans and take action to deliver full remediation. This means I also expect developers to take responsibility to remediate their buildings where the public purse is not needed to do so.
“While I urge them to do so voluntarily, we will use all the levers at our disposal including legislation if necessary, to remediate buildings and to protect residents.”
Mr Yousaf said he understood the frustration of some constituents who felt remediation work was not proceeding as quickly as they would like.
He added: “We are trying to take a collaborative approach with developers, local authorities and others in relation to this particular situation.”
Developers, he said, “must step up and fix their buildings”.
“Our preference has always been that voluntary agreement with developers, an agreement of the [Scottish Safer Buildings] accord.”
But, he continued, “we will use all the powers we have… if necessary we will use legislation too, to ensure developers do the right thing”.
In England, housing secretary Michael Gove has forced developers to sign legal agreements to fix dangerous buildings or face action that will stop them building new homes.
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