Scottish first minister threatens developers with new cladding laws

The first minister stressed that “we are trying to take a collaborative approach with developers”, but warned that “we will use all the powers we have… if necessary we will use legislation too, to ensure developers do the right thing”.

Mr Yousaf was asked by MSP Kaukab Stewart to provide an update on the work of the Scottish government to address potentially dangerous cladding on residential properties at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday 18 May.

Last year the government announced that it had reached an agreement with developers to assess and, if necessary, remediate 105 buildings.