Scottish first-time buyers can now apply for £10,000 deposit scheme

The fund allows first-time buyers to use the £10,000 contribution towards the purchase of any property worth up to £300,000.

Over the course of this parliament, the government expects around 50,000 households to benefit from the £500m scheme.

The first phase of the Scottish government’s shared-equity scheme has opened to applications and is expected to support up to 2,000 households in the first 100 days of the new administration.

The Scottish government will take an equity share in the property in the form of a security, although buyers will own and have full title to their home. No monthly payments or interest will be charged to the government, with its share normally repaid when the property is sold or another payment event is triggered.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, cabinet secretary for social justice and housing, said: “We know how hard it is to get that first foot on the property ladder and the opening of this fund is a direct response to stories I have heard from so many people who are keen to buy their first home.

“The First Homes Fund is part of a broader programme of action, supported by a record £4.9bn investment in affordable housing over the next four years.

“We promised to act to make life easier for many and fairer for all and, through the First Homes Fund, we are delivering on that promise.”