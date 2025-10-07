Scottish government agrees £10m funding deal to support RAAC-affected Aberdeen homes

The council first flagged the use of RAAC panels in its housing stock in Balnagask, Torry in 2023, estimating that up to 500 homes could be affected.

That same year, the UK government confirmed it would not provide dedicated funding for RAAC removal in social housing, leaving the cost burden on landlords.

By August 2024, Aberdeen had confirmed that it would demolish and rebuild around 500 homes containing RAAC at a projected cost of at least £150m.