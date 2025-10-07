Scottish government agrees £10m funding deal to support RAAC-affected Aberdeen homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Scottish government has reached a funding agreement with Aberdeen City Council to help meet the costs of addressing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in its homes.
The council first flagged the use of RAAC panels in its housing stock in Balnagask, Torry in 2023, estimating that up to 500 homes could be affected.
That same year, the UK government confirmed it would not provide dedicated funding for RAAC removal in social housing, leaving the cost burden on landlords.
By August 2024, Aberdeen had confirmed that it would demolish and rebuild around 500 homes containing RAAC at a projected cost of at least £150m.
Ahead of demolition, hundreds of tenants were permanently rehoused after structural assessments deemed the affected buildings unsafe.
This agreement follows the council’s decision earlier this year to demolish around 500 homes in Balnagask found to contain RAAC, after surveys identified structural safety concerns.
The lightweight concrete was used between the 1950s and 1990s in the floors, walls and roofs of some buildings in Scotland, including residential properties.
Housing secretary Màiri McAllan confirmed that the government will accelerate Aberdeen’s planned developments through the Affordable Homes Supply Programme, allowing the council to free up £10m to support residents and homeowners affected by RAAC.
Ms McAllan said she recognised the financial pressures facing the council and the anxiety among residents, adding that the decision was taken “in light of the unique circumstances”.
She said: “While the council’s request for £10m to help meet the costs of RAAC remediation does not meet the criteria of the Housing Infrastructure Fund, I have instead invited the council to submit a proposal for additional grant support through the Affordable Housing Supply Programme for the equivalent amount.”
She added that she continues to urge the UK government to establish a UK-wide RAAC remediation fund, pointing out that many affected homes were sold under the Right to Buy before devolution.
An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We welcome the invitation to bid for additional grant support of £10m of funding from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme budget. The council is looking forward to discussing with the Scottish government how these additional funds could be utilised.”
More broadly, the RAAC issue has spread beyond Aberdeen. The number of Scottish landlords confirming RAAC issues has risen to 16, while Edinburgh City Council recently announced that it will re-examine its entire housing stock in response to new discoveries.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories