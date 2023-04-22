Scottish government allocates £25m to buy back homes for key workers

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Up to £25m is being made available to help councils buy affordable homes for key workers in rural communities, the Scottish government has announced.
The five-year initiative was pledged by new first minister Humza Yousaf during his campaign for the SNP leadership last month.
Local authorities and registered social landlords will be able to buy or lease properties, which can then be used to provide homes and meet the needs of their communities.
The £25m will be taken from the government’s existing affordable housing programme and made available over the next five years.
The government hopes that the money will help councils make best use of empty or underused properties, by making them available for key workers and others in need.
In January 2023, there were 42,865 long-term empty homes in Scotland, according to the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities.
Key workers are defined by local authorities based on their individual priorities. Housing minister Paul McLennan suggested they could include those working in the public sector and emergency services.
Last week the government also opened a consultation into allowing councils to charge more council tax on empty properties and second homes.
The government claims its affordable housing programme is worth £3.5bn over the parliamentary term, including £30m diverted to a rural and island housing fund.
Scotland’s housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Good-quality affordable housing is essential to attract and retain people in rural communities, particularly in areas where key workers are needed… Delivering affordable homes is a priority for this government.”
Gail Matheson, chief executive at Highland Housing Alliance, welcomed the allocation of funding.
She said: “Important to future-proofing and strengthening the Highland economy is the availability of high-quality and well-priced homes for local workforces. Without the provision of more housing, we risk jeopardising attracting and retaining skilled workers across the region.”
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