Scottish government allocates £60m to buy empty and private sector homes for social and affordable housing

The funding will support councils and registered social landlords to purchase properties, including empty homes and private sector homes.

The acquisition scheme was announced as part of first minister Humza Yousaf’s plans to reduce demand on temporary accommodation in Scotland.

Other measures will include working with social landlords to increase allocations to homeless households and providing national guidance for local authorities to support good practice around changing temporary accommodation into permanent affordable homes.

Bespoke plans to address specific issues will also be developed with the local authorities with the greatest temporary accommodation pressures, the Scottish government said.

The £60m funding for the national acquisition plan will be taken from the government’s 2023-24 Affordable Housing Supply Programme.