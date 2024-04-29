Scottish government boosts empty homes budget following £196m housebuilding cut

With first minister Humza Yousaf reportedly set to resign later today (Monday 29 April), Inside Housing understands the commitment is not going to be scrapped or changed within any sort of timescale that would put the news out of date.

The new funding was announced by Mr Yousaf on a visit to a Hillcrest Housing Association development in Dundee.

It came after a dramatic week in which the outgoing first minister sacked zero-carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie on Thursday and ended the Scottish National Party’s coalition with the Green Party to run Scotland as a minority government.

The extra £40m for 2024-25 will increase this year’s budget for the Affordable Housing Supply Programme to nearly £600m, which remains well below the £752m it was allocated for 2023-24.