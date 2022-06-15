Scottish government breaks through 50,000 affordable homes target

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The Scottish government has announced that more than 50,000 affordable homes have been delivered since the start of the last parliament, with almost 10,000 built in the past 12 months.
The new figures released today show that 9,757 affordable homes were delivered in 2021-22, the highest figure in a single financial year since 2000-01.
The 50,000 target was surpassed in March, despite the challenges and lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.
According to the Scottish government, the country is on target to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, with 70% of these for social rent and 10% in rural and island communities.
Shona Robison, Scottish housing secretary, said: “I am very pleased that despite that we have reached our 50,000 target and that since 2007 we have delivered 111,750 affordable homes, with over 78,000 of these for social rent.”
She added: “We have now started progress towards our next target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which 70% will be for social rent and 10% in remote, rural and island communities, as part of our ambition to ensure everyone has a warm, safe, affordable place to call home.”
Speaking at the annual Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) conference, Vikki McCall, senior lecturer in social policy and housing at the University of Stirling, said that hitting the 50,000-home target was an achievement, but that it also represented a missed opportunity when it comes to delivering accessible housing to meet the needs of an ageing population.
“There wasn’t a target for accessible homes included in it,” Dr McCall said.
“You can hit [an overall] number, but who lives there and who needs it?” she added.
“We were hoping for the next iteration of the programme to have more of a focus [on accessibility].”
The quarterly statistics show that across the four years between 2017-18 and 2020-21, Scotland built 15.5 homes per 10,000 people, with 62% more affordable homes delivered per head of population than in England, which built 9.6 homes per 10,000 people.
This was also 71% more than Wales, which built 9.1 homes per 10,000 people.
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