Scottish government breaks through 50,000 affordable homes target

Speaking at the annual Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) conference, Vikki McCall, senior lecturer in social policy and housing at the University of Stirling, said that hitting the 50,000-home target was an achievement, but that it also represented a missed opportunity when it comes to delivering accessible housing to meet the needs of an ageing population.

“There wasn’t a target for accessible homes included in it,” Dr McCall said.

“You can hit [an overall] number, but who lives there and who needs it?” she added.

“We were hoping for the next iteration of the programme to have more of a focus [on accessibility].”

The quarterly statistics show that across the four years between 2017-18 and 2020-21, Scotland built 15.5 homes per 10,000 people, with 62% more affordable homes delivered per head of population than in England, which built 9.6 homes per 10,000 people.

This was also 71% more than Wales, which built 9.1 homes per 10,000 people.