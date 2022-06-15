Scottish government brings forward review of social housing decarbonisation targets

Scottish ministers have temporarily suspended social landlords’ upcoming decarbonisation targets as the government brings forward its review of the Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing 2 (EESSH2) to this year.
Scottish housing minister Shona Robison confirmed that the review of EESSH2 would be brought forward to this year after the social housing sector “rightly” pointed out that the standard was “not fully aligned with net zero”.
In its current form, EESSH2 set a target that all social housing in Scotland would have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of B by the end of 2032, or be as energy-efficient as practically possible.
Scottish ministers had previously said that a formal review of the standard would be carried out in December 2025 to confirm any additional requirements for the 2032 milestone, however this review will now take place this year and will be expected to be complete by next year.
In the meantime, the 2025 and 2032 milestones will be temporarily suspended “to ensure that we’re investing appropriately to achieve our desired outcomes and that our collective investment represents value for money”, Ms Robison said.
The plans were also outlined in the Scottish government’s response to the Zero Emissions Social Housing Taskforce (ZEST) report, which was published yesterday.
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, who co-chaired ZEST, broadly welcomed the government’s response and said the SFHA was “particularly pleased” the government accepted calls for a review of EESSH2.
She said the trade body has “serious concerns regarding the current target and whether it can have a positive impact”.
She added: “We need a more holistic approach, with adequate funding and supporting policies, to ensure tenants can afford to heat their homes while also working towards Scotland’s net zero objectives.”
In her speech, Ms Robison also confirmed that the Scottish government had finally met its 50,000 affordable homes target that it set for the 2016-21 parliamentary term.
Ministers announced in 2020 that the target would not be reached in 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on construction.
Ms Robison said: “It’s through the hard work, investment and expertise of all our [registered social landlord], local authority, community and construction sector partners that has made that happen. This amazing achievement would not have been possible without us working in partnership and particularly in what has been the most challenging of times.”
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