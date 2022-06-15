Scottish government brings forward review of social housing decarbonisation targets

Scottish housing minister Shona Robison confirmed that the review of EESSH2 would be brought forward to this year after the social housing sector “rightly” pointed out that the standard was “not fully aligned with net zero”.

In its current form, EESSH2 set a target that all social housing in Scotland would have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of B by the end of 2032, or be as energy-efficient as practically possible.

Scottish ministers had previously said that a formal review of the standard would be carried out in December 2025 to confirm any additional requirements for the 2032 milestone, however this review will now take place this year and will be expected to be complete by next year.