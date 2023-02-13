Scottish government charity bond programme announces additional £25m investment

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The Scottish government’s charitable finance scheme has announced an additional £25m in funding to build social and affordable homes.
The Charitable Bond programme provides loans to social landlords to finance new development, with the interest then reinvested as grants into the social rented sector.
It has today announced a further £25m on top of the £80m already invested this financial year. It brings the total amount invested through the programme to £365m since 2014.
Kingdom Housing Association will be among the organisations to benefit, with a loan enabling it to deliver more than 300 homes in east central Scotland for mid-market and social rent.
The funding is unsecured, which is beneficial to social landlords that need to use their assets to secure finance in the private sector. Loans start from £1m for terms of up to 15 years.
Kingdom has previously obtained £47.4m from the programme, dating back to 2016. It previously secured a £25m loan in 2021.
Shona Robison, housing secretary for the Scottish government, said: “We want everyone to have a warm, safe, affordable home that meets their needs, and by committing additional funding to the Charitable Bond programme, we are taking yet another step towards our target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.”
Peter Freer, director for Scotland at Allia C&C, which delivers the programme on behalf of the Scottish government, said the initial target for the year had been investment of £80m.
“After just three months we’re delighted to announce that over £100m has been secured for the social housing sector. These funds will support both large and small borrowers across Scotland to build more much-needed affordable homes,” he said.
Ken Tudhope, executive director of finance at Kingdom Housing Association, said: “The Charitable Bond programme has been really valuable for Kingdom Housing Association. The simple nature of the loans provides us with a unique source of unsecured funding that gives flexibility to our business and supports our development plans.
“This will be the fourth loan we’ve taken through the programme and we plan to utilise the funds across 34 individual construction projects as part of our programme to deliver over 2,000 much-needed affordable homes in the next five years.”
This programme marks the third round of Charitable Bond funding. Following pilot projects in 2014 and 2015, the first round of the programme ran from 2015 to 2017, and the second round from 2017 to March 2021.
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