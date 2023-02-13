Scottish government charity bond programme announces additional £25m investment

The Scottish government’s charitable finance scheme has announced an additional £25m in funding to build social and affordable homes #UKhousing

Kingdom Housing Association will be among the organisations to benefit, with a loan enabling it to deliver more than 300 homes in east central Scotland for mid-market and social rent.

It has today announced a further £25m on top of the £80m already invested this financial year. It brings the total amount invested through the programme to £365m since 2014.

The Charitable Bond programme provides loans to social landlords to finance new development, with the interest then reinvested as grants into the social rented sector.

The funding is unsecured, which is beneficial to social landlords that need to use their assets to secure finance in the private sector. Loans start from £1m for terms of up to 15 years.

Kingdom has previously obtained £47.4m from the programme, dating back to 2016. It previously secured a £25m loan in 2021.

Shona Robison, housing secretary for the Scottish government, said: “We want everyone to have a warm, safe, affordable home that meets their needs, and by committing additional funding to the Charitable Bond programme, we are taking yet another step towards our target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.”

Peter Freer, director for Scotland at Allia C&C, which delivers the programme on behalf of the Scottish government, said the initial target for the year had been investment of £80m.

“After just three months we’re delighted to announce that over £100m has been secured for the social housing sector. These funds will support both large and small borrowers across Scotland to build more much-needed affordable homes,” he said.