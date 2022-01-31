Scottish government increases funding for fire alarm installations ahead of deadline

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A further £500,000 has been made available in Scotland to help older and disabled people install fire alarms, the day before new building standards are set to come into force.
From tomorrow, all homes in Scotland will be required to have interlinked fire alarms, which communicate with each other so that a fire in one room sets off alarms throughout the property.
The additional funding doubles the amount that the Scottish government has given to Care and Repair Scotland to help older and disabled people install the alarms.
An additional £1m has already been provided to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to install alarms in the homes of people at highest risk, bringing the total amount that has been spent on meeting the new standard to £2m.
The new standard will bring owner-occupied homes and social rented homes into line with new build and private rented homes, which have been required to have interlinked fire alarms for over a decade. From tomorrow, a legal duty will be placed on councils to monitor how many homes are compliant.
Homeowners will not be penalised if they haven’t had the alarms installed in time.
Tenants are encouraged to get in touch with their landlord if they have not had the alarms installed.
Housing secretary Shona Robison said the new standard was being introduced “because interlinked fire alarms save more lives”.
Last year, 44 people died in house fires in Scotland.
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