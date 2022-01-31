Scottish government increases funding for fire alarm installations ahead of deadline

From tomorrow, all homes in Scotland will be required to have interlinked fire alarms, which communicate with each other so that a fire in one room sets off alarms throughout the property.

The additional funding doubles the amount that the Scottish government has given to Care and Repair Scotland to help older and disabled people install the alarms.

An additional £1m has already been provided to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to install alarms in the homes of people at highest risk, bringing the total amount that has been spent on meeting the new standard to £2m.