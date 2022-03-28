Scottish government launches £1m low-carbon heat fund

Scotland’s zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie said: “The Scottish government is committed to using all powers and resources available to us to support people through the cost of living crisis.

“The current instabilities in global energy prices only serve to highlight that short-term help with household costs must go hand-in-hand with longer-term action to secure warmer, greener and cheaper heating for everyone in Scotland.

“There has never been a more compelling time or argument to deliver the ambitious vision set out in our Heat in Buildings Strategy and this new development fund will help stimulate investment to deliver on this vital goal.”

The Heat Networks (Scotland) Act 2021 has set a target for the equivalent of 650,000 homes to be connected to heat networks by 2030.