Scottish government launches £1m low-carbon heat fund

Scottish ministers are making £1m available to help deliver low-carbon heat projects that it said will benefit thousands of homes.
The Heat in Buildings Project Development Funding Invitation will support public, private and community-led projects to develop investment-ready business cases for large-scale low and zero-carbon heating projects, such as heat networks.
These projects will then be able to access the Scottish government’s £300m Heat Network Fund, alongside other public and private investment streams, to deliver the projects.
The fund will also encourage projects that contribute to the aims of the Clyde Mission.
The scheme is a Scottish government-led collaboration that is aiming to make the River Clyde an engine of sustainable and inclusive growth for Glasgow.
At least £25m will be available to take forward heat decarbonisation projects along the Clyde in the current parliamentary term, the Scottish government said.
Scotland’s zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie said: “The Scottish government is committed to using all powers and resources available to us to support people through the cost of living crisis.
“The current instabilities in global energy prices only serve to highlight that short-term help with household costs must go hand-in-hand with longer-term action to secure warmer, greener and cheaper heating for everyone in Scotland.
“There has never been a more compelling time or argument to deliver the ambitious vision set out in our Heat in Buildings Strategy and this new development fund will help stimulate investment to deliver on this vital goal.”
The Heat Networks (Scotland) Act 2021 has set a target for the equivalent of 650,000 homes to be connected to heat networks by 2030.
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