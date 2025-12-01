Scottish government launches national scheme to match empty homes with buyers and developers

A new online portal has been launched by the Scottish government in an attempt to bring owners of empty homes together with prospective buyers or developers #UKhousing

The local pilots that currently exist in Aberdeenshire, the Borders, Fife, East Lothian, Argyll and Bute, Orkney and South Ayrshire will now be wound down in place of this new national portal. Aberdeen City, however, will continue its local scheme.

This can then be accessed by first-time buyers, families, developers or local authorities, who can make purchasing enquiries.

Covering the whole of Scotland, the scheme builds on the success of local pilots, referred to as “matchmaker schemes”, which allow owners of empty homes to upload details of their properties to a website.

Màiri McAllan, housing secretary, said: “If you have an empty home to sell, this new portal is for you.

“Making best use of existing housing stock is central to tackling the housing emergency. Bringing owners and buyers together is a great way of adding to the overall housing supply, be that for affordable housing or use on the private market, and it complements our ambitious housebuilding programme.

“We are already making progress in turning around empty properties. Over the past 15 years we have helped return almost 13,000 privately owned homes to use, and last year we saw 2,066 homes brought back in a single year, the highest in a year to date.

“I would encourage anyone who has a home lying empty to use this new scheme.”

The portal is hosted by the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership and has been developed as part of a £2m investment this year to recruit additional empty homes officers and fund initiatives that will accelerate the pace and numbers of empty homes brought back into use.