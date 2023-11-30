Scottish government proposes new social housing net zero standard

The plans were published alongside a consultation on the Heat in Buildings Bill, which would ban fossil fuel heating in all homes by 2045 and bring in minimum efficiency standards for all homes by 2033 and private landlords by 2028.

To meet Scotland’s 2045 net zero target, the government said the operation of fossil fuel heat systems will be banned by that year under the proposals.

All heat networks will be required to generate most of their heat from renewables or bioenergy by 2045. Buildings within a heat network zone can be required to end the use of fossil fuels by a specific end date.

Proposed energy efficiency standards can be reached by installing the following measures in a property: 270mm loft insulation, cavity wall insulation, draught proofing, heating controls, 80mm hot water cylinder insulation, and suspended floor insulation.