Scottish government proposes two new council tax bands in ‘mansion tax’ consultation

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Scottish government is seeking feedback on plans to introduce two new council tax bands for properties worth more than £1m and £2m respectively.
This could see possible increases of around £720 and £3,600 above the current highest Band H council tax charges, which the Scottish government said will help fund local public services across Scotland.
The final proposed rates for new Band I and Band J properties are expected to apply to fewer than 1% of properties.
The proposals will be laid in parliament for MSPs’ consideration, following analysis of consultation responses and engagement with local government.
Existing council tax protections, such as discounts, exemptions and the Council Tax Reduction Scheme, will continue to apply across all bands.
Jenny Gilruth, deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for finance, said: “Our approach to tax is based on fairness – asking the wealthiest among us to contribute a bit more.
“As it stands, some multimillion-pound properties have council tax bills that are not materially different from those faced by people living in far more modest homes.
“Our progressive approach to taxation helps to target investment in economic growth, deliver public services and support cost of living measures not available elsewhere in the UK, such as free tuition, free prescriptions and our plans for a £2 bus fare cap across Scotland.”
She added: “Additional revenue raised through these new council tax bands will be retained in full by local government to support the local services communities rely on – unlike the UK government’s proposals for a similar scheme that are set to be returned to the Treasury.
“In launching this public consultation, we are keen to hear the views of people and communities right across Scotland.”
In England, social housing providers will be exempt from the so-called ‘mansion tax’, but housing developers could be liable for the levy on unsold homes if they do not find a buyer in a year.
The English consultation on the High Value Council Tax Surcharge proposes that house builders will be exempt from the levy on homes worth more than £2m, but only until “12 months after a completion notice is issued”.
That means if they do not find a buyer within a year of completing the property, they will start paying the tax.
The consultation said that the exemption will also apply to “property owned by a registered social housing provider” with no time limit.
The policy, dubbed the “mansion tax” when it was announced at the 2025 Autumn Budget, will come into force in in England in April 2028.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Scotland newsletter, a fortnightly round-up of all the key news and insight affecting the Scottish affordable housing sector.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories