Scottish government publishes Housing (Cladding Remediation) Bill

The Housing (Cladding Remediation) Bill also gives ministers the power to evacuate buildings if cladding poses a “substantial risk to the occupants’ lives”.

Under the plans, judges may grant a warrant to assessors to use “reasonable force” to enter a building if the premises are unoccupied or the owner has refused to let them in.

It would become an offence to obstruct or fail to assist with assessments, likely punishable by a fine.

The bill proposed that the Scottish government would record assessments and completed remediation works in a new cladding assurance register.