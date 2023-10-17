Scottish government publishes rural and islands housing action plan

The action plan published this month also includes plans for managing short-term lets and second homes, and summarises ministers’ existing commitments around rural housing.

It comes with a pledge to commission a review of affordable homeownership in rural and island areas and promises to consider the case for compulsory sales orders.

The Scottish government will continue to support the Rural and Islands Housing Fund as part of the proposals, part of the wider Affordable Housing Supply Programme, with “up to £30m this parliament”.

Given the “important role” of community-led housing development, the fund will be reviewed to allow feasibility funds to be released earlier, and where required, to support local housing assessments that can help inform applications to the Scottish Land Fund.