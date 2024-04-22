Scottish government secures power to introduce building safety levy

A tax on developers to raise funds to help fix building safety issues will now be considered in the Scottish parliament using the devolved powers.

Tax-raising powers have to be approved by Westminster before the Scottish government can introduce them.

Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf said he would seek the power to introduce a building safety levy in September 2023.

A joint UK Treasury and Scottish government consultation on the proposals closed in February. The consultation sought views on the potential for the new tax to create or incentivise economic distortions and arbitrage within the UK.