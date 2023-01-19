Scottish government to cap private rent increase at 3%

Subject to the approval of parliament, changes to the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Act will mean that from 1 April, landlords will only be able to raise private rents by 3%.

However, they can apply for a 6% cap in some circumstances.

Patrick Harvie, minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights, announced the cap along with the continuation of an eviction ban in most cases from April.

He said the cap will help tenants, but recognised that landlords are also facing increased costs.

The temporary measures are intended to be extended to 30 September, provided they remain necessary, with the option to extend for another six-month period if needed.

In September, first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for an immediate rent freeze and an eviction ban until at least the end of March 2023, as she branded the cost of living crisis a “humanitarian emergency”.