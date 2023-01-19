Scottish government to cap private rent increase at 3%

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Scottish ministers have announced plans for a 3% private rent increase cap, in emergency measures aimed at protecting tenants.
Subject to the approval of parliament, changes to the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Act will mean that from 1 April, landlords will only be able to raise private rents by 3%.
However, they can apply for a 6% cap in some circumstances.
Patrick Harvie, minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights, announced the cap along with the continuation of an eviction ban in most cases from April.
He said the cap will help tenants, but recognised that landlords are also facing increased costs.
The temporary measures are intended to be extended to 30 September, provided they remain necessary, with the option to extend for another six-month period if needed.
In September, first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for an immediate rent freeze and an eviction ban until at least the end of March 2023, as she branded the cost of living crisis a “humanitarian emergency”.
In December, the government announced that it would not be imposing any rent restrictions on social landlords.
It said the social sector rent freeze would instead be replaced with agreements from landlords to keep any rent increase for 2023-24 well below inflation.
The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities has committed to keeping rental and fee increases to an average of less than £5 a week across the country in 2023-24, in recognition of the cost of living crisis.
Members of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations and Glasgow West of Scotland Forum of Housing Associations have reported planned increases averaging 6.1%.
The legislation also includes damages for unlawful evictions of up to 36 months’ worth of rent.
The safeguard for private landlords will be amended, allowing them to apply for increases of up to 6% to help cover certain increases in costs in defined and limited circumstances.
The rent cap for student accommodation will be suspended, in recognition of its limited impact on annual rents set on the basis of an academic year.
Mr Harvie said: “Our emergency legislation has helped protect tenants facing the cost of living crisis.
“With many households still struggling with bills, it is clear that these protections are still needed to give tenants greater confidence about their housing costs and the security of a stable home.”
He said that while the primary purpose of the legislation is to support tenants, he recognises that costs have been rising for landlords, too.
He added: “That’s why we intend to allow those in the private sector to increase rents by up to 3%, with a continued safeguard allowing them to apply for larger increases to cover specified rising costs they might be seeing as landlords.
“By allowing increases in rent – capped well below inflation and limited to once per 12 months – we can continue protecting tenants from the minority of landlords who would impose unaffordable rent hikes.”
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said: “Housing associations are supporting tenants throughout the cost of living crisis and are doing all they can to reduce poverty across Scotland. This legislation means our members can continue to set affordable rents in an open and transparent way, involving tenants in decisions on services, maintenance and management for the upcoming year and continuing their essential work on building much-needed new affordable homes.
“A rent freeze could have removed more than £200 million of investment from building new social homes, maintaining existing ones and helping people in their tenancies, while making little difference to individual tenants’ incomes. Investing in good quality, warm homes for social rent is crucial to tackling poverty in Scotland and protecting all tenants from the increasing cost of living.”
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