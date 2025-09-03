Scottish government to invest up to £4.9bn to deliver 36,000 affordable homes by 2030

Màiri McAllan, cabinet secretary for housing, said the homes will be provided through a mixture of public and privately leveraged investment.

This is one of the measures to tackle the country’s housing emergency announced in the chamber at Holyrood this week.

The MSP for Clydesdale confirmed that the Scottish National Party-led administration will provide multi-year funding certainty following calls from groups in the housing sector.

This will be complemented by a new ambition to “increase delivery across all tenures by at least 10% each year over the first three years of the next parliament”, Ms McAllan said.

Mid-market rent and build-to-rent properties will be exempt where appropriate from the rent controls being brought in via the Housing (Scotland) Bill.