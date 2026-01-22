Scottish government unveils plan for new public body to boost affordable housebuilding

The Scottish government has announced plans to create a new public body to drive up housebuilding, with a focus on large-scale affordable housing developments #UKhousing

First minister John Swinney said: “A new national agency will mean less duplication, greater expertise, increased efficiencies and making our substantial investment go further.”

It will also bring in private finance through closer working with the Scottish National Investment Bank.

As well as affordable schemes, the body will prioritise rural and island housing, land acquisition and release, and infrastructure work to progress stalled sites.

The More Homes Scotland executive agency will be set up next year and "fully functional" by 2028-29, the Scottish National Party (SNP) administration has announced today (Thursday 22 January).

He added: “It is a new body that will offer simplicity, scale and speed – boosting delivery and maximising savings as part of our commitment to a decade of public sector modernisation and reform.”

Housing secretary Màiri McAllan will work with councils and the bank to design the functions and operating model of the More Homes Scotland agency.

More details are expected to be revealed in March, though the creation of the agency depends on the outcome of the upcoming Scottish parliament election in May.

The news comes a week after the government announced a record £4.1bn investment of public money in the Affordable Housing Supply Programme. However, groups in the housing sector have warned this will not be enough to meet Scotland’s housing need.

The SNP administration aims to deliver 36,000 new affordable homes by 2030, including 70% at social rent, and invest £4.9bn overall including through private funding.

David Ritchie, chief executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank, added: “The bank has invested more than £130m in housing to date, with a robust pipeline of more potential housing investments.

“We welcome More Homes Scotland being established to bring momentum in finding housing solutions.

“As a mission-led investor, the bank makes commercial investments that drive long-term societal and economic growth for Scotland. Our ‘Place’ mission is focused on improving communities, and a good home is a key tenet of that.”