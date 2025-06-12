Scottish government ups housing focus as new cabinet secretary appointed in reshuffle

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A new role of housing secretary has been created in Scotland as the devolved administration steps up its efforts to tackle the housing crisis.
In a mini-reshuffle, Màiri McAllan has rejoined the Scottish government’s cabinet to take the new job.
Ms McAllan, who has been on maternity leave, will be responsible for all aspects of housing policy, which includes energy efficiency.
“This appointment will ensure government action is focused on tackling the housing emergency and providing energy efficient homes for the future,” a government statement said.
Paul McLennan was previously in the non-cabinet role of housing minister, but has “requested to leave the government”, an official statement revealing the changes said.
In a post on X, Mr McLennan said: “It’s now time to focus on my health and constituents following a recent short period of ill health.”
The Scottish government declared a housing emergency in May last year.
John Swinney, first minister of Scotland, said: “Màiri McAllan has been tasked with tackling the housing emergency, including ensuring we have energy-efficient homes to help bring down bills and tackle the climate emergency.
“These are two of the biggest challenges facing people across the country, and I want them to know they have a government firmly on their side and focused on delivering real change.”
Ms McAllan was previously the cabinet secretary for net zero and energy. Gillian Martin held the role during Ms McAllan’s maternity leave and has now taken on a new title of cabinet secretary for climate action and energy as part of the reshuffle.
The last person to be responsible for housing in the Scottish cabinet was Shona Robison, but her job title also included social justice and local government up until March 2023. Ms Robison is currently finance and local government secretary and will retain that role.
In another change, Alasdair Allan, the acting minister for climate action, is leaving the government after choosing to just serve on an interim basis, the statement said.
As a result of the changes, the overall size of the Scottish government’s ministerial team will be down to 23, compared with 27 a year ago.
Earlier this week, Mr Swinney set out his vision for the future of Scotland’s housing sector in a speech at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations’ annual conference in Glasgow.
He said: “Scotland faces a housing crisis, which is why we are investing £768m in affordable housing in 2025-26, the majority of which will be for social rent.
“This includes up to £40m for acquisitions, to help reduce the number of homeless households, especially with children, in temporary accommodation.”
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