Scottish government ups housing focus as new cabinet secretary appointed in reshuffle

A new role of housing secretary has been created in Scotland as the devolved administration steps up its efforts to tackle the housing crisis #UKhousing

“This appointment will ensure government action is focused on tackling the housing emergency and providing energy efficient homes for the future,” a government statement said.

Ms McAllan, who has been on maternity leave, will be responsible for all aspects of housing policy, which includes energy efficiency.

In a mini-reshuffle, Màiri McAllan has rejoined the Scottish government’s cabinet to take the new job.

Paul McLennan was previously in the non-cabinet role of housing minister, but has “requested to leave the government”, an official statement revealing the changes said.

In a post on X, Mr McLennan said: “It’s now time to focus on my health and constituents following a recent short period of ill health.”

The Scottish government declared a housing emergency in May last year.

John Swinney, first minister of Scotland, said: “Màiri McAllan has been tasked with tackling the housing emergency, including ensuring we have energy-efficient homes to help bring down bills and tackle the climate emergency.

“These are two of the biggest challenges facing people across the country, and I want them to know they have a government firmly on their side and focused on delivering real change.”