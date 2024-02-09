Scottish government urged to reverse ‘disastrous’ housing budget cut

A housing sector body has urged the Scottish government to reverse a “disastrous” and “baffling” 26% cut to Scotland’s affordable housebuilding programme #UKhousing

Finance secretary Shona Robison’s Budget Bill passed a stage one vote yesterday after a debate in the Scottish parliament. Ministers can suggest changes to the bill in stage two before MSPs vote on whether to pass the budget in stage three.

Scotland’s latest budget , published in December and currently being debated in the Scottish parliament, allocated £556m to the country’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme for 2024-25 – a £196m cut from what was handed out in 2023-24.

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) said that polling showed Scots recognised the “desperate lack” of affordable housing, but Holyrood “doesn’t seem to see the urgency”.

The Scottish government usually aims to pass the budget by the end of February each year. A YouGov poll of 1,058 people commissioned by the SFHA found that 80% of Scots said the country was in a housing crisis and that housing was the third most important issue facing the country.

In addition, nearly eight in 10 respondents said there was not currently enough affordable housing.

Last week Shirley-Anne Somerville, cabinet secretary for communities, social security and equalities, confirmed that the Scottish government’s target to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 was “at risk”.

Meanwhile, three Scottish councils have declared a housing emergency, including City of Edinburgh Council and Glasgow City Council.

The cut to affordable housing was also criticised in a report published in January by the Scottish parliament’s Finance and Public Administration Committee.

The report said that witnesses had expressed “significant concerns” regarding the cut, and wanted “further information on the impact of this decision on its target to build 110,000 homes by 2032”.

Announcing the budget last year, the Scottish government said the cuts were necessary because the UK government did not “inflation-proof” its capital budget, resulting in a real-terms cut in capital funding to Scotland.