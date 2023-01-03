Scottish government urges low and medium earners to take advantage of first-time buyers’ scheme

First-time buyers and others on low to medium incomes are being urged to take advantage of a Scottish government-run scheme and take their first step on the housing ladder #UKhousing

The scheme is available for social renters; people aged 60 or over; disabled people; members of the armed forces and veterans; and widows, widowers and other partners of service personnel for up to two years after their partner has lost their life while serving.

Scotland’s Open Market Shared Equity Scheme, which has been running since 2005, allows first-time buyers and other priority groups to buy a 60% to 90% stake in a home while the government funds the remaining amount.

Shona Robison, Scotland’s housing secretary, said: “We recognise the challenges people are facing in this cost of living crisis and we want to help as many people as possible buy an affordable home this new year.

“This scheme puts applicants on a more level playing field with other buyers when purchasing an affordable home. Buyers can purchase a share of a property while holding the full title, with the Scottish government funding the remaining share under a shared equity agreement.

“Scotland continues to be a great place to buy a first home and has led the way in the delivery of affordable housing across the UK.”

Ms Robison pointed out that the Scottish government has delivered almost 113,000 affordable homes since 2007, over 79,000 of which were for social rent.