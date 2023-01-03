Scottish government urges low and medium earners to take advantage of first-time buyers’ scheme

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First-time buyers and others on low to medium incomes are being urged to take advantage of a Scottish government-run scheme and take their first step on the housing ladder.
Scotland’s Open Market Shared Equity Scheme, which has been running since 2005, allows first-time buyers and other priority groups to buy a 60% to 90% stake in a home while the government funds the remaining amount.
The scheme is available for social renters; people aged 60 or over; disabled people; members of the armed forces and veterans; and widows, widowers and other partners of service personnel for up to two years after their partner has lost their life while serving.
Shona Robison, Scotland’s housing secretary, said: “We recognise the challenges people are facing in this cost of living crisis and we want to help as many people as possible buy an affordable home this new year.
“This scheme puts applicants on a more level playing field with other buyers when purchasing an affordable home. Buyers can purchase a share of a property while holding the full title, with the Scottish government funding the remaining share under a shared equity agreement.
“Scotland continues to be a great place to buy a first home and has led the way in the delivery of affordable housing across the UK.”
Ms Robison pointed out that the Scottish government has delivered almost 113,000 affordable homes since 2007, over 79,000 of which were for social rent.
She added: “If you’re from one of the priority groups and would like to own a home, I’d encourage you to consider the Open Market Shared Equity Scheme.”
The scheme was updated in August last year to match rising house prices and saw the maximum limit on the purchase price of a property depending on its size raised by 9%.
This means, for example, that the threshold in Renfrewshire for a prospective buyer to bid has been raised to £105,000 for a four-apartment home, compared to £95,000 previously. An apartment is defined as any habitable room.
Thresholds are set at the lowest 25% of house prices in urban areas and the lowest 50% of house prices in rural areas.
In addition, applicants can make offers on properties above the formal valuation amount, the government said.
The call for more take-up of the scheme comes nearly two years after the Scottish government abruptly scrapped its Help to Buy scheme. England and Wales’ Help to Buy scheme is due to finish next March after 10 years.
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