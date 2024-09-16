Scottish house builder appoints director to boost land acquisition programme

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The Scottish arm of Avant Homes has appointed a new land and special projects director, responsible for expanding the acquisition programme.
Edinburgh-based Avant Homes Scotland has recruited Iain Allison with an expanded remit and focus on securing development opportunities.
Mr Allison has 35 years’ experience in the housebuilding sector and held a string of senior roles at Bellway Homes over a 13-year stint, rising to managing director of its Scotland East division between 2020 and 2022.
He was also commercial director at Taylor Wimpey between 2007 and 2009.
The Avant Homes group, which is split into eight regional businesses across Scotland, the North of England and the Midlands, has more than 600 staff and delivered 1,700 completions in the year to June 2024.
Avant Homes Scotland has nine live developments, including projects in Dundee and in Stewarton, near Kilmarnock.
Announcing Mr Allison’s appointment, the company cited several recent successes, including a 170-home scheme in Rosyth, as well as a 92-home development in Tranent.
Both of which it said were “well underway with homes released for sale”.
Mr Allison will be tasked with expanding Avant Homes Scotland’s land acquisition programme, as the business seeks to grow within its existing regions and move into new areas.
He said: “We are very active in the residential development land market across Scotland and, although we have strong pipeline of sites, we are keen to secure more.
“Scotland is a strategically important market for Avant Homes with a huge amount of opportunity, and we believe we have the ideal range of practically designed, energy efficient homes for buyers here.”
Jim Wilkinson, managing director of Avant Homes Scotland, said: “Iain is ideally suited to this role due to his experience, knowledge and contacts throughout the country.
“Under Iain’s direction, our land team is involved in a number of exciting deals.
“They are combining moving at pace with commercial acumen to secure positive outcomes which will underpin our continued expansion.”
Mr Allison’s appointment comes just after the Scottish government launched a new ‘planning hub’ to help boost development and green energy opportunities across the country.
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