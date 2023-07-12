Scottish house builder appoints permanent chief financial officer

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Scottish house builder Springfield Properties has appointed Iain Logan as permanent chief financial officer (CFO).
Mr Logan, 49, has served as the company’s interim CFO since March 2023.
He previously held the positions of finance director and group financial controller over the past three years. In these roles, he was responsible for leading financial operations and reporting and for managing the group’s banking relationships.
Mr Logan also played a key role in Springfield’s acquisition and integration of Tulloch Homes in December 2021 and the Scottish housebuilding division of Mactaggart & Mickel in June 2022.
Prior to joining Springfield, Scotland’s only stock market-listed house builder, Mr Logan was group financial controller of Omega Diagnostics, a medical diagnostics company, for nine years.
Before that, he spent eight years at Murray International Holdings, where he gained extensive corporate finance experience working on acquisitions, disposals and fundraising within its investment company.
He also held the financial controller role for its residential and property development company.
Mr Logan is a chartered accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and began his career at PwC in Edinburgh.
Mr Logan will be appointed to the board of the company subject to the completion of regulatory due diligence.
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield, said: “The board has been very pleased with Iain’s performance following his appointment as interim CFO and unanimously decided to make the position permanent.
“Since joining Springfield over three years ago, Iain has made an important contribution to our finance function and, increasingly, across the business. Accordingly, this appointment is in keeping with our long-held values of supporting the development of our people and providing them with the opportunity to grow.
“We look forward to continuing to benefit from Iain’s knowledge of the group’s operations and his broader experience, and to welcoming him to the board in due course.”
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