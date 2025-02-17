Scottish house builder boosted by land sale after affordable housing delays

A developer is expected to report an annual profit ahead of expectations after a land sale, despite affordable housing delays due to uncertain government funding #UKhousing

Springfield explained in September that it agreed new contracts totalling more than £50m for affordable housing delivery. This was after it decided to temporarily stop entering new affordable-only fixed-price contracts last year.

However, it reported that activity has increased following the Scottish Budget in December 2024, where the government restored its affordable housebuilding programme to £768m for 2025-26 after it was cut earlier in the year by a quarter.

In its interim half-year results for the six months to 30 November 2024, Springfield Properties said the start of “certain affordable housing contracts was delayed due to uncertainty around availability of Scottish government funding”.

But it reversed the decision after the Scottish government increased affordable housing investment benchmarks by 16.9% in June 2023.

In its latest accounts, the house builder reported a pre-tax profit of £3.5m in the first half of 2024-25, up from £1.2m in the same period the previous year, “primarily reflecting the improvement in affordable housing gross margin, sustained focus on cost control and land sales”.

It also expects to report a profit for 2024-25 “significantly ahead of market expectations” due to a £64.2m land sale agreement with major developer Barratt.

The deal, expected to be completed by 31 May, involves the sale of 2,480 plots of undeveloped land with planning consent across six sites.

Springfield said the proceeds of the sale, which will be received over four years, will accelerate its debt reduction and help capitalise on the “significant growth opportunities emerging in the north of Scotland”. This includes an expected housing demand from an influx of an estimated 5,000 workers for a £31bn planned upgrade to the electricity network in the region.

The developer said it is “uniquely placed to capitalise on the substantial need for new housing to cater for the high population and economic growth expectations in the region”.

Springfield and Barratt have also entered into non-binding discussions regarding the possible sale of additional future land holdings on a number of other sites.

In the six months to November last year, Springfield completed 95 affordable homes, down from 144 in the previous year.

Government grant for affordable housing increased to £215,000, compared with £177,000 in the same period the previous year.