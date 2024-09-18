The Scottish developer, which has also reported a significant drop in completions, decided to temporarily stop entering new affordable-only fixed-price contracts last year.

But it reversed the decision after the Scottish government increased affordable housing investment benchmarks by 16.9% in June 2023, alongside a reduction in levels of inflation for materials and labour.

Springfield has now signed more than £50m in new contracts, according to its annual accounts for 2023-24.

It said two-thirds of the affordable revenue forecast for the full year of 2025 has been contracted, with the remaining balance under negotiation.