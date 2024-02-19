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Springfield Properties has agreed the sale of an 85-home site for £8.7m as part of efforts to reduce its debt.
In a filing today, Scotland’s only listed house builder said it had reached an agreement to sell the 11.2 acre site, which is fully owned by the group.
Details on the identity of the buyer and the location of the land were not disclosed.
Springfield said it is also in “advanced negotiations” over more land sales to pay down debt.
In its last last full-year to the end of May 2023, the group reported that its net debt had jumped 78% to £67.7m. At the same time, Springfield’s pre-tax profits fell around a fifth to £15.3m, as it felt the impact of the difficult housing market.
The group has sold £18m worth of land since October.
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield, said: “With one of the largest, high-quality land banks in Scotland, these sales are an attractive way of monetising our land bank without impacting our development pipeline.”
Earlier this month, the Moray-based firm announced it had made a return to the affordable housing market by agreeing a £15m deal with developer Highland Housing Alliance.
Springfield had previously paused affordable housing deals after a drop in revenue. It came following a profit warning in late 2022.
On Tuesday, the group is due to report its half-year results for the six months to the end of November 2023.
Earlier this month, a housing sector body urged the Scottish government to reverse a “disastrous” and “baffling” 26% cut to Scotland’s affordable housebuilding programme.
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations said polling showed that Scottish people recognised the “desperate lack” of affordable housing, but Holyrood “doesn’t seem to see the urgency”.
Scotland’s latest budget, published in December and currently being debated in the Scottish parliament, allocated £556m to the Affordable Housing Supply Programme for 2024-25 – a £196m cut from what was handed out in 2023-24.
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