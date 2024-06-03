Scottish house builder partners with Barratt for new 3,000-home village

Springfield Properties, Scotland’s only listed house builder, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with BDW Trading, Barratt’s operating subsidiary, for the development of the Durieshill site south of Stirling.

The house builder described Durieshill as a “new standalone sustainable village” within commuting distance of Edinburgh and Glasgow. The site spans nearly 600 acres and planning is in place for 3,000 private and affordable homes, 25% of which will be affordable, alongside new schools, shops, woodland and green space.

Stirling Council granted Springfield planning permission for the site in 2019, subject to the developer providing 763 affordable homes. The tenures have not yet been finalised, but the development is likely to have a mix of affordable tenures.