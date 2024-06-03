Scottish house builder partners with Barratt for new 3,000-home village

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A large Scottish house builder has partnered with developer Barratt to develop a new 3,000-home village.
Springfield Properties, Scotland’s only listed house builder, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with BDW Trading, Barratt’s operating subsidiary, for the development of the Durieshill site south of Stirling.
The house builder described Durieshill as a “new standalone sustainable village” within commuting distance of Edinburgh and Glasgow. The site spans nearly 600 acres and planning is in place for 3,000 private and affordable homes, 25% of which will be affordable, alongside new schools, shops, woodland and green space.
Stirling Council granted Springfield planning permission for the site in 2019, subject to the developer providing 763 affordable homes. The tenures have not yet been finalised, but the development is likely to have a mix of affordable tenures.
Durieshill is the largest detailed planning application for housing development to be approved in Scotland to date, according to Springfield, with a gross development value of £776m, and is expected to take more than 20 years to complete.
Initial groundworks are expected to commence in late 2024.
Under the partnership deal, Barratt will receive half of the land at Durieshill. In exchange it will provide and fund infrastructure development for the entire site, expected to be over the next five years.
Barratt has made a cash payment of £10m to Springfield for an initial 34 acres of land. The remaining land will be exchanged for the provision of site infrastructure “over the coming years as development milestones are achieved”, Springfield said.
Barratt’s infrastructure provision will “significantly accelerate the development” of the site, while eliminating Springfield’s requirement to tie up capital for the next five years.
Douglas McLeod, regional managing director at Barratt Developments Scotland, said: “The provision of quality homes in this underserved area will not only offer much-needed choice to local home-seekers, it will support local employment and create demand for new amenities and services, too.
“This is why we are investing so significantly in crucial infrastructure to serve the area, as well as making provisions for schools, shops and community spaces.”
Springfield will use the cash proceeds from the profitable land sale to reduce its debt. The group has completed several land sales since October 2023 after reporting a 78% rise in net debt in its 2022-23 results.
The Elgin-based house builder currently expects to report bank debt of around £41m at 31 May 2024, ahead of its target of £55m.
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, said: “Our shared values and goals in constructing quality homes and fostering sustainable communities, combined with Barratt’s five-star reputation, will offer customers increased choice and accelerate delivery in this premier development.”
Due to the size of this site, he continued, “this partnership marks a significant milestone for Springfield, emphasising the worth of our extensive land holdings with planning permission in sought-after locations throughout Scotland”.
He added: “The infrastructure support provided by Barratt in this collaboration will enhance Springfield’s growth prospects in the medium term, minimise risks and optimise our return on capital.”
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