Scottish house builder reports 80% fall in profits and rising debt in half-year results

Springfield Properties said private housing demand continued to be affected by high interest rates, mortgage affordability and reduced buyer confidence.

It added that it had signed affordable housing contracts worth a total of £40m since May 2023 for delivery in the second half of the financial year “and beyond”.

The company, Scotland’s only listed house builder, recorded profit before tax of £1.2m for the six months to 30 November 2023, down from £5.9m in the same period the previous year.

Private housing revenue collapsed 26% year on year to £87.7m, while affordable housing revenue fell 9% to £25.4m.

In the same period, net bank debt rose to £93.4m, up from £67.8m in 2022. Springfield has begun a programme of land sales to cut its debt, including an £8.7m sale agreed earlier this week.