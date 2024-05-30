Scottish house builder signs £6.3m affordable housing deal

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Springfield Properties has agreed a £6.3m deal with Wheatley Group, the largest housing association in Scotland.
The deal, which will see the delivery of the new affordable homes, is part of the Scottish house builder’s continuing return to the affordable housing market.
Springfield Properties, which is Scotland’s only listed house builder, revealed last summer that it had previously paused affordable housing deals after a drop in revenue.
It came following a profit warning in late 2022.
However in a market update in February, the Moray-based builder said it had been “re-engaging” with affordable housing providers and signed £40m of deals in the past eight months.
Construction will commence immediately and is expected to complete by October 2025.
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, said: “This new contract marks another great step for us in affordable housing, building on the excellent momentum with multiple recent contract wins and is a good way to end our current financial year in this area of the business.
“We are excited to once again be working with the Wheatley Group, a long-term partner of Springfield, to deliver these vitally important affordable homes.
“With our strong, established relationships with affordable housing providers across Scotland and a large high-quality land bank, we look forward to updating the market on further progress in this area in due course.”
In February, Springfield Properties signed a £15.3m deal with Inverness-based developer Highland Housing Alliance. It covered 75 new homes for mid-market rent.
Later that month, the builder agreed the sale of an 85-home site for £8.7m as part of efforts to reduce its debt.
Earlier this month, Springfield Properties announced a £10.1m deal with Moray Council to go towards a 360-home affordable scheme.
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