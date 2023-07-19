Scottish house builder takes decision to pause entering long-term affordable housing contracts

Springfield Properties said it had taken the temporary action last year in a trading update for 2022-23.

Scotland’s only stock market-listed house builder said it saw a reduction in revenue for affordable housing over the past year, “as the group took a cautious approach to entering into new long-term affordable housing contracts, which it has maintained since year end”.

However, in June 2023, the Scottish government increased the affordable housing investment benchmark by 16.9%.

Springfield said it expects this to enable housing associations to increase the price of affordable housing contracts and progress building programmes.