ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Scottish house builder takes decision to pause entering long-term affordable housing contracts

News19.07.23by James Riding

A Scottish house builder has taken a “strategic decision” to pause entering long-term affordable housing contracts.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Innes Smith: “While our margins were impacted by significant build cost inflation, particularly in affordable housing, we took decisive action to address this” (picture: Springfield Properties)
Innes Smith: “While our margins were impacted by significant build cost inflation, particularly in affordable housing, we took decisive action to address this” (picture: Springfield Properties)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHA Scottish house builder has taken a “strategic decision” to pause entering long-term affordable housing contracts #UKhousing

Springfield Properties said it had taken the temporary action last year in a trading update for 2022-23.

Scotland’s only stock market-listed house builder said it saw a reduction in revenue for affordable housing over the past year, “as the group took a cautious approach to entering into new long-term affordable housing contracts, which it has maintained since year end”.

However, in June 2023, the Scottish government increased the affordable housing investment benchmark by 16.9%.

Springfield said it expects this to enable housing associations to increase the price of affordable housing contracts and progress building programmes.

Read more

Affordable housing ‘on cliff-edge,’ claims Scottish Labour after 50% fall in pipelineAffordable housing ‘on cliff-edge,’ claims Scottish Labour after 50% fall in pipeline
Affordable sector may target easier sites under new planning framework, Scottish development director warnsAffordable sector may target easier sites under new planning framework, Scottish development director warns
Scottish house builder appoints permanent chief financial officerScottish house builder appoints permanent chief financial officer

The update stated: “The group took decisive action during the year, which has been maintained post period end, to address the uncertain market conditions.

“As noted, the group temporarily halted entering new large long-term affordable housing contracts and adopted a cautious approach to new site launches in private housing. 

“Other actions include reducing land buying activity; pausing recruitment and reducing staffing levels in areas most impacted by the market downturn; and maintaining tight cost control, including identifying synergies across the business.

“As a result of these actions, the group has delivered savings of approximately £3m on an annualised basis.”

Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, said: “Against a challenging market backdrop, we delivered our highest annual revenue, reflecting our acquisitions, as well as organic growth in private housing. 

“While our margins were impacted by significant build cost inflation, particularly in affordable housing, we took decisive action to address this.”

Alongside the trading update, Springfield published an investor research note, which said: “The group has historically worked on several affordable-only housing developments with its partners, but the current inflationary environment has made this activity more difficult to manage, given the typical fixed priced structure of affordable only contracts.

“The recent increase in the affordable housing investment benchmark announced by the scottish government is encouraging and should ease viability for these projects to return.”

Sign up for our Scotland newsletter

Sign up for our Scotland newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

AccountsDevelopmentHouse builderScotland
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories